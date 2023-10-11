Minister of Sports thanks NBA star Nicolas Claxton for donating several dozen pairs of sneakers to students on Nevis 

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 11, 2023)- The Honourable Troy Liburd, Minister of Education and Sports in the Nevis Island Administration, has expressed his gratitude to Brooklyn Nets center Nicolas Claxton for a substantial donation to students on the island of Nevis.

The NBA starter, through the Nicolas Claxton Foundation, donated over 40 pairs of Nike sneakers to students who attended a basketball clinic he hosted on the island during his visit in June of this year.

“For us here in Nevis we are very fortunate that Mr. Claxton, having Nevisian heritage, decided to come back to his roots and come back in a big way,” Minister Liburd said during a ceremony on October 10 to distribute the sneakers.

“Through his foundation he was able to come and spend a few days of his off season here. On June 27 he held a basketball clinic and based on his observation Mr. Claxton said he wanted to assist some of the young people and here we are today.

“We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Nicolas Claxton and the Nicholas Claxton Foundation, and to his dad Charles Claxton who has facilitated much of what has happened throughout.”

Claxton’s father Charles was born in Nevis, where his family originated.

Hon. Liburd urged the young sportsmen and sportswomen to value the gifts, as it was an act of kindness on the part of Mr. Claxton.

Mr. Aljay Newton, Sports Officer in the Department of Sports, also thanked Mr. Claxton and his foundation, noting that the NBA star had fulfilled a commitment he made during his visit in June.

It was also revealed that Mr. Claxton has committed to further assisting the young students with additional gear in the near future.