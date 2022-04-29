Ministry of Education issues statement regarding results from the 2022 Gulf Insurance Inter-Primary Schools Championship

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 29, 2022) – – The following is a press release from the Ministry of Education, Library Services and Information Technology regarding the results from the Gulf Insurance Inter-Primary Schools Championship 2022:

The Ministry of Education wishes to advise that the scores for the recently concluded Gulf Insurance Inter-primary Schools Championship are currently under review. Please note that the Ministry of Education has not circulated any documents related to the scores for the meet. The final scores will be shared on Wednesday, May 04, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. through a press briefing.

We thank the students, coaches, school leaders, parents and the general community for your patience during this time as we look forward to completing the verification process. We apologize for any inconvenience which may be caused by the review process and assure you that we will continue to work to provide the best resolution, in the best interest of all parties especially the children.

