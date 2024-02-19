Ministry of Human Resources awards Ms. Carolyn Brooks and Ms. Rhonda Nisbett-Browne as outstanding public servants

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 19, 2024)- The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) on February 16, 2024 awarded Ms. Carolyn Brooks and Ms. Rhonda Nisbett-Browne as outstanding employees in the Nevis public service.

The awards were distributed during the Nevis Island Administration’s 2024 orientation seminar for new employees within the public service, held at the Disaster Management conference room.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Human Resources the Honourable Mark Brantley, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Human Resources Mr. Kevin Barrett presented the Long Service Award, commemorative plaque and gift bag to Ms. Brooks.

Ms. Brooks has contributed 28 years of dedicated service to the NIA, moving up the ranks from a junior clerk to now Administrative Officer in the Office of the Premier.

According to Mrs. Shanola Murray-Gill, HR Training Officer, “She is known for her warmth, politeness and a welcoming nature; an officer who performs excellent customer service and goes above and beyond the call of duty. She is an example to all and is the epitome of what professionalism looks like and should feel like within the public service.

“She is as an officer who deserves to be honoured not only for her length of service but for her outstanding performance throughout the years of her employment.”

Ms. Nisbett-Browne, Senior Legal Counsel at the Legal Department in the Nevis Island Administration, received the Excellent Leadership Award.

She was described as a public servant who serves with a level of qualification that deserves acknowledgement. She serves as Companies Registrar for the island of Nevis, Commissioner of the Financial Services Regulatory Commission in the Nevis Island Administration, is a Professional Charted Director, and a Justice of the Peace.

“As a senior officer she provides excellent support, inspiration, and mentorship to her staff, and she serves as a pillar of strength in times of difficulties. She is approachable, she is welcoming, and extremely helpful but can be firm when necessary,” Mrs. Murray-Gill extolled.

The Premier and Mr. Barrett presented Ms. Nisbett-Browne with her award, a commemorative plaque, and a gift bag.

The new government workers in attendance were encouraged to model themselves after public servants who are committed, professional, and who deliver excellent customer service at all times.