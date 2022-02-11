Ministry of Water Services on Nevis seeking to fill three vacancies

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 11, 2022) — The Ministry of Water Services in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is inviting suitably qualified individuals to apply for the following vacant positions: Operations Superintendent; Water Production Supervisor; and Laboratory Analyst.

The job overview, responsibilities, job requirements, salary scale and application guidelines for each post are as follows:

OPERATIONS SUPERINTENDENT

Overview:

The Operations Superintendent is responsible for managing the operations section and overseeing the maintenance of all heavy equipment, machinery and tools used at the Nevis Water Department.

 RESPONSIBILITIES:

Some of the main duties are –

  • To serve as the Deputy to the Operations Manager
  • Supervise employees within the distribution division
  • Coordinate, manage and distribute the use of all equipment
  • Authorize the movement of supplies from the supply stores to each maintenance team
  • Write weekly reports highlighting all emergency maintenance work completed during the weekend
  • Identify and investigate the areas that would have frequent leaks
  • Keep abreast of all tank levels islandwide to ensure there is water in all areas

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

  • Associates degree in Engineering or related field
  • At least three (3) years relevant practical know-how and supervisory experience
  • The ability to act with discretion, tact, and professionalism in all situations
  • Strong ability to handle customer complaints and employee relations
  • Interpersonal, organizational and analytical skills with attention to detail
  • The ability to work independently on assigned tasks
  • Proficiency in maintaining records and producing reports
  • Strong communication (listening, verbal and written), delegation and conflict resolution skills
  • Valid E driver’s license.

SALARY:

The salary scale for the role of Operations Superintendent is N33 – N36.

WATER PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR

OVERVIEW:

The Water Production Supervisor is responsible for providing technical guidance regarding the installation, maintenance and repair of electrical and mechanical components of the water system.

 RESPONSIBILITIES:

Some of the main duties are –

  • Oversee the daily operations of the water production division
  • Supervise the production technicians and the senior production technicians
  • Responsible for safe groundwater abstraction and collecting water production data
  • Responsible for the aquifer maintenance
  • Examines machinery and other mechanical equipment and report all faults to the Operations Manager
  • Monitor production technician’s attendance and punctuality
  • Compile a report highlighting any major installments done on a weekly and monthly basis
  • Plan and schedule weekly tasks and projects and disseminate the schedule to the team, the Operations Superintendent and the Operations Manager

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

  • Associate Degree in Electrical Technology or related field
  • At least two (2) years relevant practical know-how and supervisory experience
  • Strong ability to work independently on assigned tasks as well as work on team projects
  • The ability to act with discretion, tact, and professionalism in all situations
  • Interpersonal, organizational and analytical skills with attention to detail
  • Strong communication (listening, verbal and written), delegation and conflict resolution skills
  • Valid driver’s license.

SALARY:

The salary scale for the role of Water Production Supervisor is N28 – N32.

LABORATORY ANALYST

OVERVIEW:

The Laboratory Analyst is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the lab and providing data that determines how well the water treatment processes are working.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Some of the main duties are –

  • Supervise the laboratory technicians
  • Oversee and assign tasks to the laboratory technicians daily
  • Responsible for disinfecting the entire drinking water supply for the Island
  • Ensure the entire Island water supply is up to World Health Organization (WHO) standards
  • Monitor chlorine residuals and monitor chlorine levels in pumps and the water daily
  • Service reservoirs by collecting samples of water and checking for bacteria
  • Complete a water chemical analysis every month
  • Travel to different tank sites to conduct water testing and distribute chlorine kits

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

  • Associates in Science degree or related field
  • At least three (3) years relevant practical know-how and supervisory experience
  • The ability to act with discretion, tact, and professionalism in all situations
  • Proficiency in maintaining records and producing reports
  • Strong ability to work independently on assigned tasks as well as work on team projects
  • Strong ability to handle customer, employee complaints and employee relations
  • Interpersonal, organizational and analytical skills with attention to detail
  • Strong communication (listening, verbal and written) and delegation skills
  • Valid class P driver’s license

SALARY:

The salary scale for the role of Water Production Supervisor is N33 – N38.

 

APPLICATION GUIDELINES:

Applicants must forward their letters of interest, Curriculum Vitae and certificates of

qualifications by February 25, 2022, to:

EMAIL: Ms Tonya Bartlette at tonya.bartlette@niagov.com

MAILING ADDRESS: Ms Tonya Bartlette, Manager, Nevis Water Department, Nevis Island Administration, Charlestown, Nevis.

 

 

