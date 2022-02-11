Ministry of Water Services on Nevis seeking to fill three vacancies

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 11, 2022) — The Ministry of Water Services in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is inviting suitably qualified individuals to apply for the following vacant positions: Operations Superintendent; Water Production Supervisor; and Laboratory Analyst.

The job overview, responsibilities, job requirements, salary scale and application guidelines for each post are as follows:

OPERATIONS SUPERINTENDENT

Overview:

The Operations Superintendent is responsible for managing the operations section and overseeing the maintenance of all heavy equipment, machinery and tools used at the Nevis Water Department.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Some of the main duties are –

To serve as the Deputy to the Operations Manager

Supervise employees within the distribution division

Coordinate, manage and distribute the use of all equipment

Authorize the movement of supplies from the supply stores to each maintenance team

Write weekly reports highlighting all emergency maintenance work completed during the weekend

Identify and investigate the areas that would have frequent leaks

Keep abreast of all tank levels islandwide to ensure there is water in all areas

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Associates degree in Engineering or related field

At least three (3) years relevant practical know-how and supervisory experience

The ability to act with discretion, tact, and professionalism in all situations

Strong ability to handle customer complaints and employee relations

Interpersonal, organizational and analytical skills with attention to detail

The ability to work independently on assigned tasks

Proficiency in maintaining records and producing reports

Strong communication (listening, verbal and written), delegation and conflict resolution skills

Valid E driver’s license.

SALARY:

The salary scale for the role of Operations Superintendent is N33 – N36.

————————————————————————

WATER PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR

OVERVIEW:

The Water Production Supervisor is responsible for providing technical guidance regarding the installation, maintenance and repair of electrical and mechanical components of the water system.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Some of the main duties are –

Oversee the daily operations of the water production division

Supervise the production technicians and the senior production technicians

Responsible for safe groundwater abstraction and collecting water production data

Responsible for the aquifer maintenance

Examines machinery and other mechanical equipment and report all faults to the Operations Manager

Monitor production technician’s attendance and punctuality

Compile a report highlighting any major installments done on a weekly and monthly basis

Plan and schedule weekly tasks and projects and disseminate the schedule to the team, the Operations Superintendent and the Operations Manager

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Associate Degree in Electrical Technology or related field

At least two (2) years relevant practical know-how and supervisory experience

Strong ability to work independently on assigned tasks as well as work on team projects

The ability to act with discretion, tact, and professionalism in all situations

Interpersonal, organizational and analytical skills with attention to detail

Strong communication (listening, verbal and written), delegation and conflict resolution skills

Valid driver’s license.

SALARY:

The salary scale for the role of Water Production Supervisor is N28 – N32.

——————————————————————–

LABORATORY ANALYST

OVERVIEW:

The Laboratory Analyst is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the lab and providing data that determines how well the water treatment processes are working.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Some of the main duties are –

Supervise the laboratory technicians

Oversee and assign tasks to the laboratory technicians daily

Responsible for disinfecting the entire drinking water supply for the Island

Ensure the entire Island water supply is up to World Health Organization (WHO) standards

Monitor chlorine residuals and monitor chlorine levels in pumps and the water daily

Service reservoirs by collecting samples of water and checking for bacteria

Complete a water chemical analysis every month

Travel to different tank sites to conduct water testing and distribute chlorine kits

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Associates in Science degree or related field

At least three (3) years relevant practical know-how and supervisory experience

The ability to act with discretion, tact, and professionalism in all situations

Proficiency in maintaining records and producing reports

Strong ability to work independently on assigned tasks as well as work on team projects

Strong ability to handle customer, employee complaints and employee relations

Interpersonal, organizational and analytical skills with attention to detail

Strong communication (listening, verbal and written) and delegation skills

Valid class P driver’s license

SALARY:

The salary scale for the role of Water Production Supervisor is N33 – N38.

APPLICATION GUIDELINES:

Applicants must forward their letters of interest, Curriculum Vitae and certificates of

qualifications by February 25, 2022 , to:

EMAIL: Ms Tonya Bartlette at tonya.bartlette@niagov.com

MAILING ADDRESS: Ms Tonya Bartlette, Manager, Nevis Water Department, Nevis Island Administration, Charlestown, Nevis.