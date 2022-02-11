Ministry of Water Services on Nevis seeking to fill three vacancies
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 11, 2022) — The Ministry of Water Services in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is inviting suitably qualified individuals to apply for the following vacant positions: Operations Superintendent; Water Production Supervisor; and Laboratory Analyst.
The job overview, responsibilities, job requirements, salary scale and application guidelines for each post are as follows:
OPERATIONS SUPERINTENDENT
Overview:
The Operations Superintendent is responsible for managing the operations section and overseeing the maintenance of all heavy equipment, machinery and tools used at the Nevis Water Department.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Some of the main duties are –
- To serve as the Deputy to the Operations Manager
- Supervise employees within the distribution division
- Coordinate, manage and distribute the use of all equipment
- Authorize the movement of supplies from the supply stores to each maintenance team
- Write weekly reports highlighting all emergency maintenance work completed during the weekend
- Identify and investigate the areas that would have frequent leaks
- Keep abreast of all tank levels islandwide to ensure there is water in all areas
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
- Associates degree in Engineering or related field
- At least three (3) years relevant practical know-how and supervisory experience
- The ability to act with discretion, tact, and professionalism in all situations
- Strong ability to handle customer complaints and employee relations
- Interpersonal, organizational and analytical skills with attention to detail
- The ability to work independently on assigned tasks
- Proficiency in maintaining records and producing reports
- Strong communication (listening, verbal and written), delegation and conflict resolution skills
- Valid E driver’s license.
SALARY:
The salary scale for the role of Operations Superintendent is N33 – N36.
————————————————————————
WATER PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR
OVERVIEW:
The Water Production Supervisor is responsible for providing technical guidance regarding the installation, maintenance and repair of electrical and mechanical components of the water system.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Some of the main duties are –
- Oversee the daily operations of the water production division
- Supervise the production technicians and the senior production technicians
- Responsible for safe groundwater abstraction and collecting water production data
- Responsible for the aquifer maintenance
- Examines machinery and other mechanical equipment and report all faults to the Operations Manager
- Monitor production technician’s attendance and punctuality
- Compile a report highlighting any major installments done on a weekly and monthly basis
- Plan and schedule weekly tasks and projects and disseminate the schedule to the team, the Operations Superintendent and the Operations Manager
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
- Associate Degree in Electrical Technology or related field
- At least two (2) years relevant practical know-how and supervisory experience
- Strong ability to work independently on assigned tasks as well as work on team projects
- The ability to act with discretion, tact, and professionalism in all situations
- Interpersonal, organizational and analytical skills with attention to detail
- Strong communication (listening, verbal and written), delegation and conflict resolution skills
- Valid driver’s license.
SALARY:
The salary scale for the role of Water Production Supervisor is N28 – N32.
——————————————————————–
LABORATORY ANALYST
OVERVIEW:
The Laboratory Analyst is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the lab and providing data that determines how well the water treatment processes are working.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Some of the main duties are –
- Supervise the laboratory technicians
- Oversee and assign tasks to the laboratory technicians daily
- Responsible for disinfecting the entire drinking water supply for the Island
- Ensure the entire Island water supply is up to World Health Organization (WHO) standards
- Monitor chlorine residuals and monitor chlorine levels in pumps and the water daily
- Service reservoirs by collecting samples of water and checking for bacteria
- Complete a water chemical analysis every month
- Travel to different tank sites to conduct water testing and distribute chlorine kits
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
- Associates in Science degree or related field
- At least three (3) years relevant practical know-how and supervisory experience
- The ability to act with discretion, tact, and professionalism in all situations
- Proficiency in maintaining records and producing reports
- Strong ability to work independently on assigned tasks as well as work on team projects
- Strong ability to handle customer, employee complaints and employee relations
- Interpersonal, organizational and analytical skills with attention to detail
- Strong communication (listening, verbal and written) and delegation skills
- Valid class P driver’s license
SALARY:
The salary scale for the role of Water Production Supervisor is N33 – N38.
APPLICATION GUIDELINES:
Applicants must forward their letters of interest, Curriculum Vitae and certificates of
qualifications by February 25, 2022, to:
EMAIL: Ms Tonya Bartlette at tonya.bartlette@niagov.com
MAILING ADDRESS: Ms Tonya Bartlette, Manager, Nevis Water Department, Nevis Island Administration, Charlestown, Nevis.