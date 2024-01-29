NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 29, 2024)- The following is an announcement by the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration:

MONROE & NIA Scholarship Offer 2024

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Ministry of Human Resources and MONROE College invites citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis to apply for higher education scholarships. Successful applicants can undergo studies at the New York or St. Lucia campus, or online.

Interested persons can apply to MONROE for either associates, bachelor’s, or master’s degree programs, and must submit the following documents along with a completed application form, and paid application fee of USD$35.00:

Official High School diploma or certificate of qualifications; 2. Official High School and/or College(s) transcript(s); CSEC certificate with a minimum of five (5) passes; Admissions Interview; and If applicable, CAPE certificate.

Upon Acceptance, Immunizations will be required.

Applicants must apply to www.monroecollege.edu/apply<http://www.monroecollege.edu/apply> and upon submission, a copy of their application must be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources, along with a completed NIA Financial Assistance Application Form (can be requested from the Ministry). The following outlines the additional documents that must be submitted with the Financial Assistance Application:

A cover letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resources. The letter should state:

The course of study Why do you wish to undergo the specified field of education and how will such training influence your professional development How will your professional development contribute to the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis The commencement date and expected duration of studies

A University Acceptance Letter Birth Certificate or Certificate of Citizenship – must be a Nevisian (by birth or citizenship).

Applications will be assessed in accordance with the NIA priority areas and scholarship awardees will be required to fulfill bonding obligations with the NIA.

Financial Assistance Applications must be delivered to the Ministry of Human Resources by Thursday, March 28, 2024.

For additional information contact the following individuals:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill; or Mrs. Shelly Liburd; or Ms. Corissa Griffin Ministry of Human Resources, Nevis Island Administration

Social Security Building, Nevis

Tel No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163, 5164 or 5166

Emails: shanola.murrey-gill@niagovkn.comShanola Murrey-Gill or shelly.jones-liburd@niagovkn.comShelly Jones-Liburd, corissa.griffin@niagovkn.comCorissa Griffin