NASPA informs of changes to the ferry schedule

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 14, 2021) — The following is a notice from the Nevis Air & Sea Ports Authority, regarding changes in the ferry schedule.

The management of the Nevis Air & Sea Ports Authority (NASPA), in an effort to keep our staff, customers and community safe, would like to inform the general public of the changes in the ferry schedule.

Please note that effective immediately, and continuing for the next two weeks, the only vessels travelling between St. Kitts and Nevis are Mark Twain and Lady B.

Their schedules can be found on our NASPA Facebook page.

Only essential travel will be allowed at the Charlestown Sea Port and all COVID-19 procedures must be adhered to.

We thank you for your continued patience and understanding. We encourage everyone using our facilities to continue following the protocols in place, use our hand sanitization stations, practice social distancing and always wear your mask.