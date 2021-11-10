Nevis Abattoir Division taking Christmas orders for smoked local hams, other smoked products

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 10, 2021) — The Christmas season is nearing and Abattoir Division in the Department of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is urging the public to place their orders for smocked local products.

To ensure that orders are delivered on time, the division is presently taking orders for smoked local hams, beef, pork ribs and chicken. The deadline for all orders will close on December 13, 2021.

The contact numbers are: 469-5521 ext. 6520 or (Cell) 669-2903/6698726