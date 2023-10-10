Nevis’ Behavioral Health and Wellness Centre awards its supporting partners on World Mental Health Day 

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 10, 2023)- The Behavioral Health and Wellness Centre commemorated World Mental Health Day 2023 on Tuesday, October 10, by awarding three of its partners for the pivotal role they play, and for making a positive impact in the lives of persons with mental illness on Nevis.

The awardees were Inspector Alonzo Carty, Divisional Commander for District C Nevis; Trudy Prentice, Seniors Program Coordinator at the Department of Social Services; and Carla Glasgow, Nursing Assistant at the Alexandra Hospital.

During the ceremony held at the Department of Gender Affairs Conference Room, Counselor Mr. Macmillan Cuffy thanked the awardees for their unwavering commitment and dedicated service to the centre.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation. Your relentless dedication has been instrumental in the success of the Behavioral Health and Wellness Centre community program.

“Through our collective efforts we have and continue to transform lives and offer a beacon of hope for those persons living with mental health challenges. Your professionalism, your compassion and your empathy have been the driving force behind the success of the Behavioral Health and Wellness Centre.”

Ms. Latoya Jeffers, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Development called for more awareness of mental health issues and an end to discrimination with those afflicted with mental health challenges.

“Mental illness does not discriminate and no one with mental health concerns should feel discriminated against. There is a thin line between mentally healthy and mentally unhealthy. That is why it is vital that we look after our mental health and talk about it once we are struggling.

“No one’s rights should be violated because they have a mental health condition nor should they be excluded from the decision-making process about their health. Too many persons with mental health conditions are excluded from society and written off. Their voices are taken away and their basic human rights are continually violated. This has to change.”

World Mental Health Day 2023 was commemorated under the theme “Mental health is a universal human right” and persons showed solidarity by wearing the color green.