Nevis contractors educated on building code requirements, legal liability at Dept. of Physical Planning seminar

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 27, 2021)- – The Department of Physical Planning and Environment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has moved to ensure that contractors on the island are properly educated on the key aspects of providing professional and quality services, and are in adherence with the regulations governing the construction sector.

The department recently hosted a General Contractors’ Service Providers Orientation Session which focused on building code requirements, legal responsibility and liability, and occupational safety.

Hon. Spencer Brand, NIA Minister of Physical Planning and Environment commended the department for the initiative.

“I want to congratulate our Planning Department, the Director and his team, for ensuring that we bring the necessary information to our contractors and those who are in the construction sector, because they continue to be proactive in ensuring that our construction sector continues to stay ahead of the game here in Nevis. I want you [contractors] to continue to work with our Planning Department to ensure that the construction sector continues to blossom,” he said.

Mr. Deora Pemberton, Director of the Physical Planning and Environment Department, told the Department of Information that the seminar, held at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church hall on October 21, 2021, met its objectives. He said the program was designed to bring awareness to the contractors as it relates to the importance and the role of the Department in the continuing sustainable development on the island, along with sharing of information regarding the St. Kitts and Nevis building code requirements and best construction practices.

“The session was done with a goal to assist contractors to improve their skills, knowledge, experience, and to ensure that the clients of the services they offer, that is the building construction services, receive the highest quality product.

“The session was well attended, there was good feed back and engagement and they also gave input to the Department,” he said.

The contractors were instructed on the importance of compliance with the Department’s procedures and regulations, and encouraged to familiarize themselves with the Nevis Contractors Registration and Regulation Bill, 2021, passed in the Nevis Island Assembly on October 05, 2021.

Mr. Marvin Hanley, Senior Building Inspector presented on building code requirements; Director Pemberton presented on legal responsibility and liability; and Mr. Brain Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department, was the presenter for occupational safety.

Also in attendance at the forum were Dr. Ernie Stapleton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Communications and Public Works; Ms. Titlon Douglas, Deputy Director of Physical Planning and Environment Department; and other members of staff within the Department.