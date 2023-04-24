Nevis Culturama Festival Committee urging kaisonians to register for contests

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 24, 2023) — The Nevis Culturama Festival Committee is encouraging kaisonians to register for the Kaiso and Soca contests which will be held as part of Culturama 49 which runs from July 27 to August 08, 2023 with the theme “49 years of mas and spree! Culturama 2023.”

According to the committee, the deadlines are as follows: Senor Kaiso – Friday, April 28; Soca Monarch – Friday, May 19; and the Junior Kaiso – Friday, June 02.

All registration forms can be collected from the Culturama Secretariat at the Cotton Ginnery Mall in Charlestown or they can be downloaded from the Nevis Culturama Festival website: www.culturamanevis.com

Completed registration forms must be returned to the Culturama Secretariat on or before the deadline dates on the registration forms. They can also be emailed to the secretariat at culturamanevis.com