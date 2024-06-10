Nevis Department of Education hosting an exciting slate of activities for Child Month 2024

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 10, 2024)- The Nevis Department of Education is hosting a series of engaging activities as the Federation celebrates Child Month throughout the month of June under the theme “Embrace Inclusion: Every Child Counts.”

The Department launched the Child Month celebrations with a service at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Gingerland on June 03.

The Honourable Troy Liburd, Minister of Education and Youth in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) said this year’s theme captures the mission of the Ministry of Education’s commitment to ensuring all children have the opportunity to thrive.

“Here on Nevis we take immense pride in our comprehensive Early Childhood Education system. We have fantastic public and private centers with active parent-teacher partnerships. Our commitment extends to investing in our incredible teachers and caregivers through higher learning and through training programs.”

The Minister urged the participation of the general public.

“Child Month is not just about acknowledging effort. It is a celebration. Throughout this month, we will have exciting activities designed for our children. I want to encourage everybody to come out and join us as we celebrate all of the festivities this year. Let us all remember our children are the future. Let us invest in them, nurture them, and empower them to reach their full potential. We want you to have a wonderful Child Month,” he said.

According to Mrs. Dawnny Lanns, Education Officer with responsibility for Early Childhood Development, on June 11 at 12:30 p.m. there will be the first installment of a live stream program “Lunch Time Talk”. This is a virtual parent development session where a panel of four speakers and a moderator will make presentations on the topic ‘International Day of Play’.

The annual Child Month Parade will take place through the streets of Charlestown from 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, and on June 19 there will be a combined Early Childhood Concert.

An Early Childhood Staff Retreat is scheduled for June 21 at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, and on June 24 there will be a presentation of items to schools across the island.

Mrs. Lanns called on adults and young persons alike to “make an effort to be tolerant, kind, loving to those who we come into contact with” so that they can be good examples for little children to emulate.