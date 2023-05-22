Nevis Dept. of Education officially launches STEM Week 2023  

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 22, 2023)– The Department of Education on Nevis on Monday, May 22, 2023, launched its inaugural hosting of STEM Week, under the theme “Expanding Our Horizons With STEM”.

STEM Week 2023 is aimed at promoting the incorporation of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the education system on the island of Nevis.

During a ceremony to mark the launch of STEM Week 2023, Minister of Education and Information Technology in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Hon. Troy Liburd, officially declared the week of activities open. He said the NIA and Ministry of Education fully support the initiative, recognizing the importance of incorporating 21st century learning skills that are vital to success in school and beyond.

“The Ministry of Education is pleased to integrate STEM into our education product. STEM education goes beyond learning the content of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The STEM integration initiative is all about the skills and ability to employ critical thinking and decision-making. As a civil engineer by training…through STEM I was able to learn how to employ creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and communication. These we refer to as the Four Cs, and these are what we want to our students to learn.

“The NIA has taken several steps to improve technology integration and supports the teaching and learning of STEM. So in employing STEM in Nevis we are showing our young people why it is that the science, the technology, the engineering and the mathematics is important and we are making that effort to show them how learning it will help them into the future. I’m very happy to be associated with STEM Week and I want to pledge my full support to the Department of Education as you move forward with your thrust with STEM. I want to wish you all the best during STEM Week and I officially declare our STEM Week open.”

Against the backdrop of declining interest in the STEM subjects and the need to provide students with applicable and marketable skills for the 21st century, the Ministry has prioritized STEM education in the implementation of its enhanced curriculum.

Mr. John Williams, Education Officer and Chairperson of the STEM Committee said the activities for STEM Week 2023 will serve as a demonstration of the progress being made by students at the primary and secondary levels in these subject areas. STEM Week 2023 will also bolster ongoing efforts at raising the awareness and appreciation of the importance of STEM subjects among the entire populace.

“Today marks the start of the first ever STEM Week. This week comes at the end of the first phase of our integrating STEM education into our education product on the island…We recognize that often times lessons are taught, content is delivered and students are not able to make that link between what they are learning in the classroom and what actually happens in the real world, and so the thrust of STEM education was thought of a solution to assist with improving in that area.

He continued, “This term, the primary focus and highlight is the STEM Week. What we are looking forward to is seeing where our students are at this point, what they’ve done for the year, noting that this isn’t the end but rather the beginning of the journey in STEM. So we look forward for what is to come. We anticipate that following this year, we’ll see improvements above and beyond where we are at this point. So we are excited about the week and look forward to all of the activities that are part of the STEM Week.”

Mr. Williams expressed gratitude to the sponsors of STEM Week 2023, First Federal Cooperative Credit Union and the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Ms. Sarafina Osbourne, Member Experience Associate, First Federal Cooperative Credit Union; and Mrs. Tamicia Lestrade, Project Officer at the Department of Education, also made presentations at the event. Also present at the ceremony were Ms. Zahnella Claxton, Principal Education Officer; and Ms. Shauna Daniel, Supervisor, First Federal Cooperative Credit Union, Nevis Branch.

Stem Week 2023 activities include STEM presentations at all schools on Monday; Math Infusion Day in schools on Tuesday, May 22; the STEM Challenge at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on Wednesday, May 24; and the STEM Expo at the MGR Park on Friday, May 25.