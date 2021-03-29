Nevis Electricity Company Limited’s power outage schedule from March 30-31

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 29, 2021) — The following is a schedule from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) for planned outages from March 30th to 31st, 2021.

Monday March 29, 2021

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in the area of Golden Rock that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This is to facilitate vegetation management in the area.

Tuesday March 30, 2021

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in Colquhoun from Colquhoun load break switch to Villa Paradiso, that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m. to1:00 p.m. This is to facilitate low voltage line maintenance.

Tuesday March 30, 2021

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in Bath Village in the area of Black Hat’s Place, that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This is to facilitate low voltage line maintenance.

Wednesday March 31, 2021

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in Upper Craddock Road and areas in close proximity including Charlestown Primary School, that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This is to facilitate line maintenance.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to these interruptions.