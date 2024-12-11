Nevis HPU informs of Temporary Suspension of HIV Rapid Testing Services

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 11, 2024)- The following is a public notice from the Nevis Health Promotion Unit:

The Health Promotion Unit wishes to inform the public that HIV rapid testing services at the Unit are temporarily suspended.

During this period, individuals seeking HIV testing are encouraged to visit their nearest health center or consult their private doctor.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We appreciate your patience and understanding and will notify you as soon as our HIV rapid testing services resume.

Thank you for your cooperation.