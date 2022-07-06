Nevis Labour Dept. announces vacant positions

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (JULY 06, 2022) — The Department of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), wishes to advise the public of vacancies available on Caribbean Cruise Lines, through Trinity Recruitment Services Inc. a Barbados-based recruitment agency.

The list of staff positions available are:

Trainee Photographer

Finance Specialist

HR (Human Resource) Coordinator

Shore Excursion Associate

Guest Services Associate

Assistant Server

Bar Server

Bar Attendant

Galley Attendant

Baker

Housekeeping Attendant

Housekeeping Handy Person

Hotel Provisions

Assistant Cook

Commis/Chefs

Chef De Partie

Demi Chef De Partie

Assistant Patisserie

Aquatic Attendant

Floor Supervisor Trainee

Laundry Attendant

Assistant Butcher

Restaurant Attendant

Cruise Staff – Entertainment, Dancers – Entertainment, Singers – Entertainment

For further information interested persons are asked to contact:

Trinity Recruitment Services Inc.

Suite 27, 3rd Floor Mall 34

Broad Street, Bridgetown

St. Michael, Barbados

Telephone: (246) 537-1590

WhatsApp/Mobile: (246) 844-5290