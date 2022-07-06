Nevis Labour Dept. announces vacant positions
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (JULY 06, 2022) — The Department of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), wishes to advise the public of vacancies available on Caribbean Cruise Lines, through Trinity Recruitment Services Inc. a Barbados-based recruitment agency.
The list of staff positions available are:
- Trainee Photographer
- Finance Specialist
- HR (Human Resource) Coordinator
- Shore Excursion Associate
- Guest Services Associate
- Assistant Server
- Bar Server
- Bar Attendant
- Galley Attendant
- Baker
- Housekeeping Attendant
- Housekeeping Handy Person
- Hotel Provisions
- Assistant Cook
- Commis/Chefs
- Chef De Partie
- Demi Chef De Partie
- Assistant Patisserie
- Aquatic Attendant
- Floor Supervisor Trainee
- Laundry Attendant
- Assistant Butcher
- Restaurant Attendant
- Cruise Staff – Entertainment, Dancers – Entertainment, Singers – Entertainment
For further information interested persons are asked to contact:
Trinity Recruitment Services Inc.
Suite 27, 3rd Floor Mall 34
Broad Street, Bridgetown
St. Michael, Barbados
Telephone: (246) 537-1590
WhatsApp/Mobile: (246) 844-5290