Nevis Labour Dept. announces vacant positions

in NIA

Nevis Island Administration seal
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (JULY 06, 2022) — The Department of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), wishes to advise the public of vacancies available on Caribbean Cruise Lines, through Trinity Recruitment Services Inc. a Barbados-based recruitment agency.

The list of staff positions available are:

  • Trainee Photographer
  • Finance Specialist
  • HR (Human Resource) Coordinator
  • Shore Excursion Associate
  • Guest Services Associate
  • Assistant Server
  • Bar Server
  • Bar Attendant
  • Galley Attendant
  • Baker
  • Housekeeping Attendant
  • Housekeeping Handy Person
  • Hotel Provisions
  • Assistant Cook
  • Commis/Chefs
  • Chef De Partie
  • Demi Chef De Partie
  • Assistant Patisserie
  • Aquatic Attendant
  • Floor Supervisor Trainee
  • Laundry Attendant
  • Assistant Butcher
  • Restaurant Attendant
  • Cruise Staff – Entertainment, Dancers – Entertainment, Singers – Entertainment

For further information interested persons are asked to contact:

Trinity Recruitment Services Inc.

Suite 27, 3rd Floor Mall 34

Broad Street, Bridgetown

St. Michael, Barbados

Telephone: (246) 537-1590

WhatsApp/Mobile: (246) 844-5290

www.trinityrecruitment.com

