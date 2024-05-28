Nevis Minister of Disaster Management extends heartfelt condolences on the passing of NEMA Director Mr. Delbert Samuel

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 28, 2024)- On behalf of the Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister with responsibilities for the Ministry of Communications, Public Works, Water Services, Physical Planning and Environment, Posts, Labour & Disaster Management, deepest condolences are extended to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Delbert Samuel.

Mr. Delbert Samuel, a dedicated Board Director of the St. Kitts Nevis National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Board, passed away on May 23, 2024, while on travel duty. His untimely death is a significant loss to the community and the nation, as he was a stalwart in disaster management and a committed public servant.

Mr. Samuel’s contributions to the National Emergency Management Agency Board were invaluable. His leadership, expertise, and unwavering dedication to the safety and well-being of the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis have left an indelible mark on the agency and the nation as a whole.

The Honourable Spencer Brand and the entire Ministry extend their thoughts and prayers to Mr. Samuel’s family during this difficult time. We honour his memory and the legacy he leaves behind.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.