Nevis Ministry of Tourism Announces Local Winners of the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association Essay Contest

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 17, 2024)- The following is a press release from the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA):

The Ministry of Tourism is pleased to announce the local winners of the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) essay contest.

This year, there were a total of 15 entries- 11 in the junior division and 4 in the senior division.

The winners for the junior division are as follows:

Mr. Kalidre Ferguson of the Maude Cross Preparatory School secured 1st place

Mr. Kearno Sargeant of the Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School placed 2nd

Ms. Sanae Merchant of the Maude Cross Preparatory School secured 3rd place

In the senior division:

Ms. Makanaka Chirma of the Gingerland Secondary School secured 1 st place`

Ms. Khayla Claxton of the Gingerland Secondary School placed 2nd

Ms. Aminique Chapman of the Gingerland Secondary School placed 3rd

The winning entries for each division will be sent to the FCCA office in Florida, where they will represent Nevis among other Caribbean islands.

We at the Ministry of Tourism would like to say a special thank you to all of the students who participated.