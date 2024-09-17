Nevis Parliamentarians participate in Wreath Laying Ceremony to commemorate National Heroes Day in St. Kitts and Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 17, 2024)- Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, along with other members of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), participated in the annual Wreath Laying Ceremony in Basseterre to commemorate National Heroes Day on Monday, September 16.

During the ceremony held at the National Heroes Park, Premier Brantley laid a wreath at the base of the statue of the Right Excellent Dr. Sir Simeon Daniel, first Premier of Nevis and the fourth national hero of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Opposition Member of Parliament the Honourable Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, and attorney-at-law Mr. Adrien Daniel, also laid wreaths at their father’s statue.

Premier Brantley underscored the importance of paying respects to our National Heroes.

“We stand today on their shoulders. I was especially happy to pay homage with the laying of a wreath at the statue of my personal friend and hero the Right Excellent Sir Simeon Daniel, National Hero. We thank God for them all and for their immense contribution to our beloved Nation.”

The Premier was joined by Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn, the Honourable Spencer Brand, the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett.

Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, and St. Kitts and Nevis’ only living national hero the Excellent Right Honourable Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds were among those paying respects by laying wreaths at the statues of the other national heroes, Right Excellencies Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell and Sir Joseph Nathaniel France.