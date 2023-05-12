Nevis observes International Nurses Day 2023

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 12, 2023) — The following is an address by Hon. Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Empowerment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), on the occasion of International Nurses Day 2023.

The Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Empowerment joins the rest of the world on today May 12 International Nurses Day, in recognizing the invaluable contribution that nurses make to our society.

This year’s theme: “Our Nurses. Our Future”, as explained by Dr. Pamela Cipriano, President of the International Council of Nurses (ICN) “sets out what the ICN wants for nursing in the future in order to address the global health challenges and improve global health for all”. Our locally adapted theme: “Our Nurses. Our Future. We make a difference” shows the ability of nurses to serve as change agents in the delivery of healthcare.

Nurses are considered the backbone of healthcare and continue to make a tremendous impact on our society in more ways than one. They not only provide treatment and care to improve patient outcome but they offer compassionate and emotional support to patients and their families to allay their fears and provide comfort. They also advocate for their patients, ensuring that their concerns are addressed. In addition, our nurses provide continuous health education and promote the concepts of healthy, active living.

Nurses make a difference by influencing and shaping health policy decisions that can ultimately impact patient care and service delivery.

Our Nurses literally help change lives!

It is obvious that the delivery of healthcare will continue to transform rapidly as consumers are demanding greater access and a more seamless experience. In order to meet the demands of the new and emerging health landscape, as well as the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals [SDGs], inclusive of Universal Health Coverage [UHC], our nurses must continue to be leaders, problem solvers and innovators.

I use this opportunity to salute our nurses both active and retired. I thank you for your service to humanity, for your tireless efforts and dedication to helping others. No one can deny that our nurses do make an immense difference in our society. Happy International Nurses Day 2023!