Nevis passes the 4000 mark for COVID-19 vaccinations, almost 500 vaccinated over 3 days

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 27, 2021) – – Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is encouraged that as at May 26, 2021, over 4000 persons on Nevis had taken their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking on his weekly radio talk show “On the Mark” on Wednesday, the Premier revealed that since the vaccination program began on Nevis on February 24, some 4,055 persons have taken their first dose and 1,849 received their second dose.

He said since the recent outbreak of the virus on St. Kitts, there has been an uptick in the number of persons getting vaccinated on Nevis.

“I’m satisfied that the people of Nevis have started to respond and to respond favorably.

“We did a special clinic on Whit Monday (May 24) at the Gingerland Health Centre and 110 people went out and got their first jab, and as we would have continued the effort on Tuesday again some 218 went out and took their jab, and 114 persons would have taken their first jab on Wednesday.

“People who took the first jab are also responding positively and going out and getting their second jab,” he said.

Mr. Brantley continued his appeal for persons to get vaccinated as soon as possible. He said although surpassing the 4000 vaccinated mark is commendable, more individuals need to take the vaccine.

“We are making some progress. We however need to make more progress on this issue of vaccination so that our people can be protected. I’m happy based on the numbers we are seeing, we are over 4000 persons here on the island of Nevis that would have taken their first jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine… It means that nearly 500 people in the last three days have taken that personal decision to go out and to protect themselves, their families, their communities and their country.

“The reality is that it is the only tool that we have available to us and I have continued to advocate strongly, I have taken the vaccine, I am urging, I am begging and beseeching our people, please act responsibly. Do not wait until the monster of COVID is inside your house to start to cry. You have an opportunity to do the right thing,” he said.

He commended those who have taken the vaccine, adding that every person that gets vaccinated moves Nevis closer to the goal of getting an island that is fully vaccinated and able to reopen with some level of confidence.

Premier Brantley also reminded persons of the recently imposed measures intended to curb the spread of COVID-19 on St. Kitts and Nevis. These include an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily curfew, the closure of all schools in the Federation, restriction on the number of passengers in buses and ferries, a ban on contact sports, a ban on mass gathering events, and a travel requirement that only fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed to enter the country.

These restrictions will remain in effect for the next two weeks.

“We are of course seeking to respond, and to press pause if you will, and give the country and our health professionals an opportunity to do the necessary tracing to ensure that we have contained this outbreak and to ensure that it does not get any worse,” said the Premier.

As at May 26, St. Kitts and Nevis had 19 active COVID-19 cases. The federal government has reported that to date 24, 297 doses of the vaccine had been administered across both islands.