Nevis Dept. of Education reschedules parent sensitization meetings for Grades 4 and 6

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 28, 2021) – Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the Department of Education on Nevis issues statement on the status of planned parent sensitization meetings.

At the beginning of the 2020/2021 school year, we commenced the pilot/technical review of our Enhanced Curriculum here in St. Kitts and Nevis.

As part of the process, we scheduled some parent sensitization meetings for our parents here on Nevis (parents of Grades 4 and 6).

Those meetings were slated to begin on May 25th 2021. However, in light of the physical closure and out of an abundance of caution, we have made the determination to transition to an online space, a virtual space for those meetings.

We have decided also to commence with the parents of Grade 6 students who are currently in Grade 6 who will be transitioning to secondary school, and so that meeting will be held virtually on June 1st, 2021, commencing at 5 p.m., and the link will be circulated to our parents who are affected by this change.

The meeting agenda is very important and we are asking all parents to tune in to ensure that you learn a bit more about the tenets of the Enhanced Curriculum – Transition to secondary schools – what would that look like? Subject offerings for the upcoming school year for our 1st Form students, and of course, the de-streaming of home rooms for our Form 1 students.

We want to continue to encourage parents to access these sessions. We want you to always be properly informed and to be able to make informed decisions based on the information that we share with you.

So please take note that these sessions will take place, and the Grade 6 session will take place on June 1st 2021, commencing at 5 p.m., and it will be a virtual meeting just to ensure that we are keeping our parents and our students safe.