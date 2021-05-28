Nevis Water Department reminds customers of water rationing schedule

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (MAY 28, 2021) — The Nevis Water Department is reminding its customers on the northern end of the island of its water rationing schedule.

In an effort to increase the water levels of the tank to ensure that all consumers have water, the water would be turned off from 10:00 a . m. to 2:00 p . m. and 9:00 p . m to 4:00 a . m.

The areas affected are as follows:

Maddens

Butlers

Brick Kiln

Potworks

Barnaby

Liburd Hill

Camps

Fountain

Lily

Nisbett Settlement

Newcastle

Shaws Road

Lower Westbury

Upper and Lower Jones Estate to Oualie

Cades Bay

Clifton Estate

Colquhouns Estate

Upper Paradise Estate and neighbouring areas.

We encourage all consumers to practice conservation methods at this time in order to assist the department in increasing the water tank levels.

The Nevis Water Department apologizes for any inconvenience caused to its customers and thanks them for their understanding.