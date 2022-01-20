Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley congratulates Barbados PM Mia Mottley on landslide election victory 

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 20, 2022) — Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley has extended congratulations to Barbados Prime Minister Hon. Mia Amor Mottley on her Barbados Labour Party’s (BLP) landslide victory at the polls on January 19, 2022.

“I’m delighted to wish my dear friend Mia Mottley heartiest congratulations as her Barbados Labour Party swept the polls for a second time in Barbados. The people of Barbados have spoken most eloquently yet again. Their voice electorally is the voice of God. Congratulations Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley,” he said.

The ruling BLP blitzed the coalition of minority opposition political parties in Wednesday’s general election, consecutively capturing all 30 seats in the national legislature.

Premier Brantley and PM Mottley, both Attorneys at Laws, have enjoyed longstanding personal and professional relationships. As party leader, PM Mottley invited the Honourable Premier to be a featured speaker at the BLP’s 81st national conference in October 2019.