Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley to speak at the 10th Geothermal Congress for Latin America and the Caribbean

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 23, 2023)- The following is an announcement by the Office of the Premier of Nevis:

The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will be away on official duties as an invited speaker at the 10th Geothermal Congress for Latin America and the Caribbean (GEOLAC) in Cartagena, Colombia.

The Honourable Premier departs on Sunday, November 26 and returns on Saturday, December 02, 2023.

During this period, the Honourable Eric Evelyn will act as Premier.