Nevis Premier, proprietors turn sod as Paradise Beach Resort begins rebuilding process

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 30, 2022) – Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), along with proprietor Mr. James Cabourne, turned sod on Saturday, May 28, 2022, to signal the start of construction to rebuild the section of the Paradise Beach Resort destroyed by fire in November 2021.

“On Saturday I was privileged to turn the soil at the iconic Paradise Beach Resort to mark the start of construction for their new restaurant and beach bar after a tragic fire destroyed what they had before.

“The new and expanded restaurant and bar promises to take the dining experience in Nevis to an even new level of haute cuisine.

I congratulate James Cabourne and his entire team at Paradise Beach Resort and we look forward to a speedy construction completion,” he said, congratulating the staff at the villa resort for “quietly creating one of the most luxurious resort offerings in the Caribbean.”

The fire had destroyed the structure which acted as the kitchen, bar and restaurant, impacting the resort’s ability to operate as normal during the busy tourist season on the island. The Premier had visited the scene and conveyed his sadness at the extensive damage caused by the blaze.

The owners’ move to rebuild demonstrates that investors continue to have confidence in Nevis and in the investor friendly environment that the NIA has created on our island, said Mr. Brantley

Paradise Beach Resort, located in St. James’ Parish, is a 5-Star villa resort situated just steps away from the beach. The property, which boasts13-luxury villas and beach houses, took the top prize in the “Best Villa Resort of the Year” category at the 2021 Caribbean World Travel & Living Awards.