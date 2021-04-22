Nevis Premier to host next monthly press conference April 28

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 22, 2021) — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis will host his next monthly press conference on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in Cabinet Room.

The press conference will be held at the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Cabinet Room on the 2nd Floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate, where Premier Brantley will provide an update on matters of national interest. Members of the press will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The press conference will be broadcast live on the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, and will also be available on Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio and Freedom FM and WINN FM.