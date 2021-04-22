High Court of Justice sitting in Nevis to commence April 26

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 22, 2021) — The following is a Notice of Sitting from the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis Criminal Jurisdiction Nevis Circuit A.D. 2021 signed by Mrs. Janine Harris-Lake, Registrar of the Hight Court of Justice.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to section 87(4) of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (Saint Christopher and Nevis) Act, Cap. 3.11 of the Revised Edition of 2002 of the Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis that Monday, the 26th day of April 2021, at 9 o’ clock in the forenoon, has been fixed as the date and the hour for the commencement of the sitting of the High Court of Justice, (Nevis Circuit) for the trial of criminal assizes.

All person, including Jurors, Witnesses and Sureties having any business before the Court, please take notice and govern yourselves accordingly.