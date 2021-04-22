PWD to hold public discussions with villagers on proposed road project in Butlers Village

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 22, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Ministry of Communications and Works in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) concerning a Town Hall meeting at Butlers Village to discuss the proposed Butlers Village Road Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Project.

The Ministry of Communications and Works hereby gives public notice to the residents of Butlers Village and surrounding areas of a Town Hall meeting scheduled for Monday, April 26, 2021, commencing at 6:00 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Butlers Community Centre to discuss aspects relating to the proposed Butlers Village Road Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Project. All residents of the area are encouraged to attend this meeting to glean information about the upcoming project and to provide feedback and comments.