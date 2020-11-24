Nevis Premier to present 2021 Budget at Nevis Island Assembly sitting

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 24, 2020) — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance, will present the Nevis Island Administration’s 2021 Budget when the Nevis Island Assembly sits in Chambers at Hamilton House on Tuesday, December 08, 2020.

Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Assembly, while giving notice of the sitting said it will commence at 10 a.m. at Hamilton House on the Samuel Hunkins Drive in Charlestown.