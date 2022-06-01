Nevis preschoolers ready to shine in upcoming Child Month pageant

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 01, 2022) – Twenty toddlers from ten preschools across Nevis will be contesting the Prince and Princess Pageant as part of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Ministry of Education’s activities to mark Child Month 2022 for the month of June.

The Department of Education officially launched Child Month 2022 at the Artisan Village on June 01, where the ten pairs of boy and girl contestants were revealed.

Participating in the pageant are Inez France Preschool, Naomi’s Preschool, Gingerland Preschool, Montessori Academy, St. John’s Preschool, Maude Crosse Preparatory School, Vern ‘N’ Llew Preschool, Charlestown Preschool; Combermere Preschool and V&J’s Preschool. Each school promoted one of the articles encompassed in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child including the right to food, clothing and a safe place to live; the right to a good quality education, and the right to be treated fairly.

The Prince and Princess Pageant is scheduled for 5 p.m. on June 29 at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC)

During Wednesday’s launch ceremony Mrs. Florence Smithen, Education Officer responsible for Early Childhood Development, gave an overview of the full calendar of activities for Child Month 2022. The activities include Youth On the Go, a radio programme on June 04, 11, 18 and 25; Services at various churches on June 4 and 5; the Child Month Parade on Nevis on June 10; Dancing Stars at NEPAC on June 15; V&J’s Children’s Matinee at NEPAC on June 21; Meet the Education Officials and Fun Day at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on June 23; and Recycle Day on June 20.

Additionally, the preschoolers on Nevis will journey to St. Kitts on June 24 for the annual Child Month Parade in Basseterre.

Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer, delivered brief welcome remarks and Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education officially declared Child Month 2022 open.

Child Month 2022 is being observed under the theme “Recycle, Save the Earth for Our Children’s Future.”

Delivering an address on Wednesday to mark the occasion, Junior Minister of Education in the NIA Hon. Troy Liburd said Child Month 2022 promises to be engaging and interactive for the children.