Nevis public invited to virtual prayer service for God’s protection during 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

in NIA

Nevis Island Administration seal
NIA Nevis Island Administration seal

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 29, 2020) The following is an announcement from the Premier’s Ministry dated May 29, 2020, regarding a virtual prayer service for God’s protection during the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

All persons on the island of Nevis are invited to a virtual prayer service for God’s protection during the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. This will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 01 June, 2020, and can be viewed via all media platforms of Nevis Television (NTv).

Back to top