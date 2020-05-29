Nevis public invited to virtual prayer service for God’s protection during 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 29, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Premier’s Ministry dated May 29, 2020, regarding a virtual prayer service for God’s protection during the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

All persons on the island of Nevis are invited to a virtual prayer service for God’s protection during the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. This will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 01 June, 2020, and can be viewed via all media platforms of Nevis Television (NTv).