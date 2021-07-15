Nevis Public Works Minister appeals for tolerance during Butlers Village road rehabilitation project

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 15, 2021) — Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Public Works in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is urging the people of Butlers Village be tolerant during the execution of the Butlers Road Rehabilitation and Restoration Project.

The minister made the appeal at a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on July 13, 2021.

“I want to appeal however, to the good people of Butlers to be patient and to bear with us. There will definitely be major disruption. At times their electricity would be off. At times their water would be disconnected for remedial work, and I want to appeal to the good people of Butlers to work with the Public Works Department as we seek to execute this project,” he said.

The Butler’s project commenced on May 26, 2021. The Public Works Minister spoke on the progress so far.

“We have seen the pegging out of the main carriageway. We have seen the alignment. We have seen some excavation and some retaining wall that is presently ongoing, and I believe that the progress thus far is worthy of the Public Works Department because we know of their capability,” he said.

Mr. Brand reminded that the NIA had given a commitment to the communities of Butlers and Bath Village that road works would commence in their areas in 2021. Regarding Bath Village, Mr. Brand stated that the Road Rehabilitation Project has already been scheduled.

“We have scheduled the commencement of the Bath Rehabilitation Project in the month of August. In the month of August, we hope to actually get on the ground in Bath to see the execution of that project in Bath,” he said.