Nevis records 16th case of COVID-19

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 30, 2021) — The following is a media release issued by the Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration.

On June 29, 2021, Nevis recorded an additional case of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases recorded on Nevis to 16, since the start of the pandemic. Fifteen (15) of these cases have recovered. The newly diagnosed case is stable and in isolation. This recent case has no history of travel. The contact tracing process has started and will determine the source of infection.

Persons not yet vaccinated are urged to get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated considerably reduces your risk of becoming infected, being hospitalized and dying from severe COVID-19 infection, if exposed to someone with COVID-19 infection.

As of yesterday, June 29, on Nevis, 50 per cent of the target population is fully vaccinated. This means another 50 per cent of the target population or approximately 4,323 more adults need to make the critical decision to get fully vaccinated so that our island can achieve herd immunity. Those persons making the choice to protect themselves, their families and their communities must be highly commended.

Today June 30, presents the last chance to receive your first, and for some persons the second dose, from the current batch of vaccines. All health centres on the island will be administering the vaccine throughout the day.

Citizens, residents and visitors are urged to continue to adhere to the non-pharmaceutical prevention and control protocols of properly wearing a mask covering your nose and mouth at all times when in public spaces, washing and/or sanitizing your hands frequently throughout the day, keeping a distance of six feet or more between yourself and other persons, staying away from crowds, keeping your hands out of your face, nose, mouth and eyes, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces throughout the day and sanitizing your hands after you have sanitized these surfaces.

Persons who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or experiencing symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 infection are asked to immediately self-quarantine and call 311, 661-5051, 665-5473, your

nearest health centre or your health care provider. If you need to see a health care provider, call ahead and explain your symptoms before visiting.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, severe headache, body aches, dizziness, fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing. Persons exhibiting any of these symptoms are asked to call the numbers provided above for specific guidance.