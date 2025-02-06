Nevis Reports Decrease in Annual HIV Incidence, Strengthens Prevention and Care Efforts

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 06, 2025) – The Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Health Promotion, Health Information Unit (HIU) has reported a continued decrease in the annual incidence of HIV cases on the island, reinforcing the success of strategic interventions led by the Nevis HIV/AIDS Coordinating Unit.

This progress aligns with Nevis’ commitment to achieving the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the HIU’s latest report, released on February 03, 2025, Nevis recorded three new HIV cases in 2023- two males and one female- bringing the cumulative total of reported cases since 1987 to 87 (45 males and 42 females). Data analysis indicates that the primary mode of transmission remains heterosexual contact, with cases most prevalent in individuals aged 25-49 years.

The HIV/AIDS epidemic in Nevis remains generalized with a prevalence of less than one percent. Importantly, the report highlights a sustained decline in both new infections and AIDS-related deaths, demonstrating the effectiveness of local prevention and treatment initiatives.

The Coordinating Unit has been at the forefront of prevention, treatment, care, and advocacy efforts, operating under five strategic pillars- prevention of HIV infection; care, treatment, and support for people living with HIV and AIDS; advocacy, policy development, and legislation; strategic data collection and analysis; and program coordination and management.

At the end of 2023, 21 individuals were actively receiving HIV/AIDS care on Nevis, with first- and second-line antiretroviral therapy (ART) available free of charge. Encouragingly, no stock shortages of ART medications were reported, ensuring consistent treatment for persons living with HIV.

Counselling and testing remain pivotal in the island’s HIV response. In 2023, a total of 298 individuals (106 males, 192 females) underwent HIV testing, representing a 6 percent increase from the previous year. The Health Promotion Unit conducted 198 of these tests, incorporating a client risk assessment to identify behavioural trends and inform future interventions.

Findings from the assessment highlighted key concerns:

Only 12% of HIV testing clients reported consistent condom use, while 32% admitted to no condom use at all.

27% of respondents reported having multiple sexual partners in the three months prior to testing.

83% of those surveyed had not been tested for other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in the past year.

These insights underscore the need for strengthened educational campaigns on condom use, high-risk behaviour mitigation, and increased access to STD testing.

The HIV/AIDS Coordinating Unit has enhanced accessibility to testing and treatment through:

Free rapid HIV testing at three locations: Charlestown Health Centre, Gingerland Health Centre, and Combermere Health Centre.

Same-day test result services to encourage routine screening.

Ongoing sexual health education sessions in schools, businesses, and public forums.

Continuous distribution of condoms and lubricants, along with specialized Behaviour Change Communication (BCC) campaigns.

Nevis also continues to uphold its World Health Organisation (WHO)/ Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) validation for the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis, a milestone reflecting the effectiveness of maternal health interventions.

Despite these successes, accessing key populations remains a challenge for the HIV response in Nevis. The Unit is committed to overcoming barriers such as cost concerns, perceived lack of confidentiality, and multi-step processes associated with STD testing.

Moving forward, the Nevis HIV/AIDS Coordinating Unit will intensify its outreach, education, and testing initiatives while reinforcing collaborative efforts with service providers and stakeholders to further mitigate the spread of HIV and enhance care for affected individuals.