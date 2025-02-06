Premier Brantley at OECS Energy Ministers Meeting: Nevis and St. Kitts Stand United for Geothermal Development

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 05, 2025)– Premier of Nevis and Leader of the Opposition in the National Parliament, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has stated unequivocally that St. Kitts and Nevis are working in full alignment to realize the development of the geothermal energy resource located on the island of Nevis for the benefit of all Kittitians and Nevisians.

“There is no sunlight between the Prime Minister and myself. We are 100 percent committed to this work and this pathway on which we find ourselves as we march towards a sustainable island state,” Premier Brantley stated in his remarks at the opening ceremony of the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) 3rd Council of Ministers: Energy at the St. Kitts Marriott Hotel on February 04.

“I can say that for the very first time, St. Kitts and Nevis has determined that the exploration and development of our geothermal resource will be pursued as a national imperative. It is now firmly fixed on the national agenda…We certainly look forward, and we feel that this is an exciting time and a time for transformation.”

Premier Brantley, who serves as the Minister of Public Utilities and Energy in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), stressed the urgency of harnessing the transformative potential of this critical renewable energy resource, given the rising cost of fossil fuels and the global climate crisis.

“The urgency to transition to renewable energy cannot be overstated. Our region faces some of the highest electricity prices globally, coupled with the devastating impacts of the climate crisis. By embracing renewable energy, we can reduce our carbon footprint, enhance energy security, and create economic opportunities,” he said.

The Premier highlighted the challenges encountered in advancing geothermal energy development, including technical, financial, and regulatory hurdles. However, he reiterated the government’s unwavering determination to push forward with determination and resilience despite these obstacles.

He further emphasized the importance of regional collaboration in accelerating progress toward renewable energy goals.

“Collaboration and information sharing among OECS states are crucial. By sharing knowledge, best practices, and technological advancements, we can accelerate our collective progress towards renewable energy goals. This cooperation ensures that no member state is left behind and that we leverage our collective strengths to overcome common challenges.”

Nevis, in particular, has made significant strides toward renewable energy, with geothermal development playing a key role. Premier Brantley noted that Nevis’ geothermal potential is tipped in excess of 400 megawatts of power, and with St. Kitts and Nevis only consuming about 50 megawatts of power at peak, utilizing this resource will not only meet local energy needs but also allow for potential export to neighbouring territories.

Beyond environmental benefits, Premier Brantley highlighted the economic impact of renewable energy investments, stating that reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels will create financial savings that can be redirected towards other critical areas of national development.

“The development of renewable energy projects will create jobs, stimulate local economies, and attract investment. Additionally, the potential to export excess energy and green hydrogen can generate significant revenue for our region, further boosting our economic growth and stability.”

He also stressed the transformative potential of energy for the region’s economic diversification

“We see energy as having the potential to be transformative for the OECS region and to allow us to wean ourselves off the dependence that we currently have on tourism. We can become, in my humble opinion, an energy-focused economy as we see elsewhere, except that our energy will be renewable energy.”

Other keynote speakers at the event, including Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, and St. Kitts and Nevis Energy Minister Hon. Konris Maynard, echoed similar sentiments regarding the need to expedite geothermal development. They underscored the urgency of pursuing sustainable energy projects amidst growing geopolitical uncertainties and funding challenges.

The OECS 3rd Council of Ministers: Energy convened to establish a decade-long roadmap aimed at driving economic growth through sustainable energy development. This initiative seeks to position St. Kitts and Nevis- and the wider OECS region- at the forefront of renewable energy transformation, ensuring long-term sustainability, resilience, and economic prosperity.