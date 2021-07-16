Nevis to commemorate 51st Anniversary of the MV Christena Disaster

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 16, 2021) – The following is a notice from the Premier’s Ministry, regarding the 51st Anniversary of the MV Christena Disaster.

The Premier’s Ministry informs the general public that a memorial service to commemorate the 51st Anniversary of the MV Christena Disaster will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the Christena Memorial on the Samuel Hunkins Drive, Charlestown.

An invitation is extended to all persons to view live streaming of this service online at Nevis Television (NTv) channel 99, nevistvonline.com, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel.

Surviving relatives are kindly asked note that, due to the existing COVID-19 restrictions, you are asked to await the end of the service to lay your wreaths in memory of your departed loved ones.

Please note that the guidelines of hand sanitization, physical distancing and the wearing of face masks will be strictly followed in an effort to protect the health of all in attendance.