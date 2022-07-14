Nevis to host Restaurant Week Tasting Showcase on Saturday

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 14, 2022) – As part of the activities for Restaurant Week 2022, the Ministry of Tourism on Nevis will host its Tasting Showcase on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

Mr. John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), said the objective of the Tasting Showcase is to give members of the public an opportunity to sample the tasty selections on offer at the various restaurants and beverage sponsors participating in Restaurant Week.

“The Restaurant Week Tasting Showcase is designed to give potential customers a preview of what to expect at restaurants that we will have participating in Restaurant Week.

“We anticipate that we will have 20 or even more exhibitors- some will be restaurants, some will be drink sponsors. The drink sponsors will also have specials at special discounts during Restaurant Week. So come out to the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on July 16 and be prepped and ready to sample all of the creative sweet potato dishes that will be on offer, and we hope that you will certainly support the 25 participating restaurants.”

Mr. Hanley said the event will run from 2 to 5p.m. and tickets for the Tasting Showcase are $30, thus making it affordable for everyone. Tickets can be purchased at the reception desk in the Visitor Centre at the MGRP, the Nevis Tourism Authority, and the Ministry of Tourism’s main office at the Social Security Building.

Tickets will allow patrons to sample offerings from each restaurant and beverage sponsor. Each person will receive a “passport” which includes the names of all of the sponsors, and for each sample one receives the sponsor will then check off that establishment.

The annual St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week is a celebration of local cuisine when restaurants will offer special menus based on a local theme ingredient, at fixed special prices. This year’s featured local ingredient is sweet potato. Restaurant Week runs from July 14-24, 2022.