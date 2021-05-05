Nevis updates travel guidelines, protocols revised for vaccinated visitors

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 05, 2021) — The following is a press release from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) regarding updated travel guidelines for Nevis.

Due to the success of vaccination programs in source markets and on the island, Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris has announced a change in the travel requirements for international travellers vaccinated against COVID-19, effective May 1st, 2021.

Fully vaccinated international travellers must submit their official vaccination card upon completion of their travel authorization process at http://www.knatravelform.kn in addition to their 72-hour RT-PCR test and other required passenger documentation.

Following are the travel requirements for international travellers from May 1st, 2021:

A traveller is considered fully vaccinated if two weeks have elapsed after receiving their second dose of a two-dose vaccine line (Pfizer/Moderna), or two weeks after receiving a single dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson). The traveller’s official COVID-19 vaccination card is accepted as proof.

Fully vaccinated travellers will only have to ‘Vacation in Place’ for 9 days at a travel-approved hotel, down from 14 days. With effect from May 20, 2021, fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed to enter the destination’s sporting venues. Travellers must complete the travel authorization form on the national website (www.knatravelform.kn) and upload an official COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test result from a CDC approved laboratory accredited to the ISO / IEC 17025 standard, taken 72 hours before their visit. For their trip, they must bring a copy of the negative COVID-19 RT PCR test and their COVID-19 vaccination card as proof of the vaccination. Note: acceptable COVID-19 PCR tests must be taken by nasopharyngeal samples. Self-samples, quick tests or home tests are considered invalid.

Undertake a health check at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire. If a traveller who has been fully vaccinated shows COVID-19 symptoms during the health examination, an RT-PCR test may be performed at their own expense (USD 150).

All travellers who are fully vaccinated are free to move through the travel-approved hotel, communicate with other guests and participate in hotel activities only.

Fully vaccinated travellers staying longer than 9 days must be tested on day 9 of their stay (cost USD 150) and once their test is negative, they can participate in tours, attractions, restaurants, beach bars, retail shopping in the Federation. Effective May 1st, 2021, vaccinated travellers will not have to take an exit RT-PCR test prior to departure. If a pre-departure test is required for the country of destination, the RT-PCR test will be taken 72 hours before departure.Example: If a person stays 7 days, the test will take place before departure on day 4; if a person stays 14 days, the test will be taken before departure on day 11. Travel-approved hotels for international travellers are:

Four Seasons Nevis

Golden Rock Inn

Montpelier Plantation and Beach

Paradise Beach

International travellers not fully vaccinated must meet the following requirements:

Complete the travel authorization form on the national website (www.knatravelform.kn) and upload an official COVID 19 RT-PCR negative test result from a CDC approved laboratory accredited according to the ISO / IEC 17025 standard, 72 hours before travel. They must also bring a copy of the negative COVID 19 RT PCR test for their trip. Note: acceptable COVID-19 PCR tests must be taken by nasopharyngeal samples. Self-samples, quick tests or home tests are considered invalid. Undertake a health check at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire.

1-7 days:visitors are free to move about the hotel property, communicate with other guests and participate in hotel activities. 8-14 days:visitors will undergo an RT-PCR test (USD 150, visitor’s cost) on day 7. If the traveller is negative, on day 8 they are allowed to book certain excursions and access via the tour desk of the hotel select destination sites 14 days or longer:on day 14, visitors will have to undergo an RT-PCR test (USD 150, visitor’s cost), and if they are negative, the traveller will be allowed to stay in St. Kitts and Nevis. All travellers must take an RT-PCR test (USD 150, visitor’s cost) 48 to 72 hours before departure. The RT-PCR test will be done on the hotel property at the nurse’s station. The Ministry of Health will inform the hotel concerned before departure of the date and time for the traveller’s RT-PCR test. Travellers staying 72 hours or less will complete the test upon arrival at RLB International Airport. If the traveller is positive before leaving, he/she should stay in isolation at their own expense. If negative, travellers will continue on departure on their respective dates.

Upon arrival, if a traveller’s RT-PCR test is outdated, falsified or if they show symptoms of COVID-19, they will have to undergo an RT-PCR test at the airport at their own expense.

International travellers wishing to stay at a private rental house or apartment must stay at their own expense at a property pre-approved as quarantine housing, including security. Please send a request to info@nevisisland.com.