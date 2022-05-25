Nevis Water Department announces additional rationing schedule
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 25, 2022)- – The following is a notice from the Nevis Water Department pertaining to water rationing on the island of Nevis
Nevis Water Department is kindly asking customers on the island to practice water conservation methods as we are experiencing water supply issues due to prolonged dry spell.
The below areas will also be affected by the water rationing schedule as of today May 25, 2022. Water will be turned off from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. daily until further notice:
Areas affected include:
- Victoria Road
- Prospect
- Low Ground
- Cherry Garden
- Malcolm Hill
- Prospect Palms Development
- Upper Farms
- Upper Stoney Grove
Persons are also urged to continue exercising all water conservation methods such as using recycled water for lawns, and monitoring domestic water use in your homes (which includes baths, brushing teeth, washing of dishes, clothes and the washing of vehicles).
The Nevis Water Department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause to our citizens and residence in the areas.
