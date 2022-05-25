Nevis Water Department announces additional rationing schedule

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 25, 2022)- – The following is a notice from the Nevis Water Department pertaining to water rationing on the island of Nevis

Nevis Water Department is kindly asking customers on the island to practice water conservation methods as we are experiencing water supply issues due to prolonged dry spell.

The below areas will also be affected by the water rationing schedule as of today May 25, 2022. Water will be turned off from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. daily until further notice:

Areas affected include:

Victoria Road

Prospect

Low Ground

Cherry Garden

Malcolm Hill

Prospect Palms Development

Upper Farms

Upper Stoney Grove

Persons are also urged to continue exercising all water conservation methods such as using recycled water for lawns, and monitoring domestic water use in your homes (which includes baths, brushing teeth, washing of dishes, clothes and the washing of vehicles).

The Nevis Water Department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause to our citizens and residence in the areas.

END