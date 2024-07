NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 17, 2024) – The following is a notice from the Nevis Water Department regarding the change in operating hours:

The Nevis Water Department will have alternate hours on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The department will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Regular hours will resume from 8:30 a.m on Friday, July 19, 2024.

If you have any emergencies please contact: (869) 665-9061 or (869) 765-5319