Nevis Water Department announces disconnection services for past-due customers 

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 30, 2024)-The following is a notice from the Nevis Water Department regarding the Disconnection of Services for past-due customers

The Nevis Water Department wishes to inform the public about water disconnection services up to Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Customers in arrears over three (3) months are kindly asked to visit the Nevis Water Department’s main office in the Solomon Arcade building to clear all outstanding balances by Friday, June 14th, 2024.

Kindly note that a reconnection fee of $150.00 will be charged to all disconnected accounts. Before services can be restored, all arrears and the reconnection charge must be paid. Also, take note customers will be fined $1,800.00 for tampering/illegal connection if the disconnected meter is touched after disconnection.

Reconnections will be executed within 24 hours of payment but will not be available between 3:00 p.m. on Fridays and 8:00 a.m. on Mondays.

If you have any inquiries regarding your billing statements, please visit our main office at Solomon Arcade.

Please feel free to use the provided contact details if you wish to view your balance or pay your bills online:

Website: https://neviswaterdepartment.com

Email: neviswaterdepartment@gmail.com

Online Payment Portal: https://epay.neviswaterdepartment.com

Contact#: (869) 469-5979

Contact#: (869) 469-5521 Ext: 5180/5181

Thanks for your kind co-operation and understanding.