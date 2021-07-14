Nevis Water Department announces rationing schedule for northern areas

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 14, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Water Department regarding a water rationing schedule for northern areas on the island.

The Nevis Water Department is kindly asking residence and citizens on the northern side of the island to exercise/practice conservation methods as we are experiencing water shortage due to pump electrical failure at one of our pump stations.

The department will be implementing a water rationing schedule which will commence today Wednesday 14th July, 2021. This interruption will occur between the hours 10:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.

Please listen carefully for the areas that are affected due to this:

Maddens

Butlers

Brick Kiln

Potworks

Barnaby

Liburd Hill

Camps

Fountain

Mt. Lily

Nisbette Settlement

New Castle

Shaws Road

Lower Westbury

Upper and Lower Jones Estate to Oualie

Cades Bay

Clifton Estate

Colquohoun Estate

Our maintenance team would be working to have this fixed by Saturday.

Persons are also urged to exercise all water conservation practices such as using recycled water for lawns, monitoring domestic water use in the home which includes baths, brushing teeth, washing of dishes and washing of vehicles.

Please note that this will be ongoing until further notice.

The Nevis Water Department apologizes for the inconvenience this may cause to our citizens and residence in the areas.