Nevis Water Department issues notice for disconnection of services for delinquent customers

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 09, 2024)-The following is a notice from the Nevis Water Department regarding the disconnection of services for delinquent customers

The Nevis Water Department (NWD) informs our valued customers that disconnections for delinquent customers will occur during the week of September 16, 2024. Disconnections of services will commence Tuesday, September 17, 2024, to Friday, September 27, 2024.

To avoid disruption of service customers are kindly asked to visit the Nevis Water Department’s main office in the Solomon Arcade building to clear all outstanding balances by September 13, 2024.

Kindly note a reconnection fee of $150.00 will be charged to all disconnected accounts. All arrears and the Reconnection Charge must be settled before your services can be reconnected.

Please also take note a fee of $1,800.00 will be applied to your account if the meter is tampered with; if damaged an amount of $2,300.00 will be applied to your account.

Reconnections will be executed within 24 hours of payment but will not be available between 3:00 p.m. on Fridays and 8:00 a.m. on Mondays.

Please also use the following contact details if you wish to view your balance online or require assistance from our customer service department:

Website: https://neviswaterdepartment.com

Email: neviswaterdepartment@gmail.com

Online Payment Portal: https://epay.neviswaterdepartment.com

Contact Information:

Tel: (869) 469-5979

Tel: (869) 469-5521 X5181

The Nevis Water Department looks forward to your kind cooperation and understanding during this time.