Nevis Water Department safeguards against COVID-19, changes operations at Billing office

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 27, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Water Department regarding revised control measures at its Billing office due to COVID-19.

Effective Monday 30th March, the Billing office of the Nevis Water Department in Charlestown will be operating under reduced hours from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on weekdays, Monday to Friday.

Access for payment of bills will be controlled. No more than three persons will be allowed to enter the waiting area.

Customers with complaints or queries will not be accommodated or allowed to enter in the working area.

For queries, customers are asked to contact the following numbers: 469-5979 or ext. 5182 and 5180.

The Nevis Water Department would like to thank the general public for their support and cooperation.