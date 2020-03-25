Nevis Water Department to interrupt water supply March 26th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 25, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Water Department in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding an interruption in the water supply scheduled for March 25, 2020.

The general public is asked to take note that there will be an interruption to the water supply at 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the following areas on Thursday 26th March:

Braziers, Craddock Road, Victoria Road, Upper Stoney Grove Estate, Browne Pasture, Burden Pasture, Upper Church Ground, Upper and Lower Hamilton Estate, Beach Road, Pond Hill, Cole Hill and Hermitage.

This interruption is to facilitate repairs to a water mains at the intersection of the Island Main Road into Cole Hill.

The Nevis Water Department would like to apologize for the inconvenience this activity will cause, and to express gratitude to the public for their understanding and cooperation.