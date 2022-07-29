Nevis Water Dept. issues advisory for water rationing effective July 29

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 29, 2022) – – The following is an announcement from the Nevis Water Department regarding a water rationing schedule effective July 29, 2022

The Nevis Water Department will be implementing a water management schedule which will commence today Friday, July 29, 2022 between the hours of 9:00 pm to 4:00 am until further notice.

The areas to be affected are:

Maddens

Butlers

Brick Kiln

Potworks

Barnaby

Liburd Hill

Camps

Nisbett Settlement

New Castle

Persons are also urged to exercise all water conservation practices such as using recycled water for lawns, monitoring domestic water use in your homes which includes baths, brushing teeth, washing of dishes, clothes and the washing of vehicles.

The Nevis Water Department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers in the affected areas.