NEVLEC advises of power outage for some customers on Cotton Ground Feeder

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 01, 2020) — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) is advising some of its customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder of a scheduled power outage.

Thursday, December 03, 2020

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder in the Newcastle area extending to the Vance W. Amory International Airport, and areas in close proximity, that there will be an outage on from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The outage is to facilitate upgrades to the High Voltage lines and the relocation of a transformer, at Arlene’s shop. We will also use the opportunity to complete general maintenance on poles and lines.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.