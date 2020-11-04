NEVLEC advises of power outage on Cotton Ground Feeder November 5

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 04, 2020) — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) wishes to advise its customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder of a power outage planned for November 05, 2020.

Thursday November 05, 2020:

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder, from the Bypass Road to Cotton Ground Load Break Switch (LBS), that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the upgrade of the Cotton Ground Feeder from Dayton’s Gas Station to the entrance of the Engineering Department at the Four Seasons.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to the interruptions.