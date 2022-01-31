NEVLEC announces planned power outage on Feb 01

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 31, 2022) — The following is a notice from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding a planned power outage on February 01, 2022.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Charlestown 2 and Gingerland Feeders that there will be an interruption to their supply on Tuesday Feb 01, 2022 from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

The power outage is to facilitate the installation of auxiliary cables for synchronisation of the Wӓrtsilӓ #12 unit.

NEVLEC wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.