NEVLEC announces planned power outages for upgrade works this week

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (FEBRUARY 08, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited regarding power outages slated for this week

Tuesday, February 09, 2021

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in Ramsbury, in the area of the Shiloh Baptist Church and areas in close proximity that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the Installation of a transformer and complete general maintenance on HV (High Voltage) poles and lines in Ramsbury.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in Hamilton that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

This is to complete vegetation management in the area of Sandy Lane.

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in Lower Stoney Grove area that there will be an outage from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

This is to complete the removal of rotten poles in the area of Island Tires.

Thursday, February 11, 2021

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers from Liburd Hill to Barnaby and areas in close proximity that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m.- to 2:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the upgrade of High Tension (HT) poles and conductors along the Island Main Road in the area mentioned above.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to these interruptions.